Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $202.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

