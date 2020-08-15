CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553,318.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX opened at $104.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $106.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

