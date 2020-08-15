Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 675 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

