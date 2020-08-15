Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

