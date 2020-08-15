Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,409,000 after buying an additional 89,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $88,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,685.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $669,505.23. Insiders have sold a total of 19,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,722 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $60.78 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

