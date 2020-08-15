Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 49,987 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,987 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Rudd International Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $272.47 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $279.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

