Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 54.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of K opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,183,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

