11,068 Shares in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.