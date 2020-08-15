Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,922 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 37.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brightcove by 106.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Brightcove by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

BCOV opened at $10.84 on Friday. Brightcove Inc has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $426.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

