Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,967 Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $321.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

