Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 69.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

