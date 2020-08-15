Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $2,005,400.00. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,275. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

MTH stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

