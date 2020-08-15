Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $2,005,400.00. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,275. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

MTH stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund
CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 675 Shares of Vulcan Materials
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 675 Shares of Vulcan Materials
Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Syneos Health Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Syneos Health Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 49,987 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 49,987 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Kellogg Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund
Kellogg Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report