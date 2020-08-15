Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,016,000 after buying an additional 199,111 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after buying an additional 4,288,982 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 6,023.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,131,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,885,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

