Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 107,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 95,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 245.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 82.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

NYSE RF opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.