Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,980 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,634,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,222,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,085,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

DRI opened at $84.07 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

