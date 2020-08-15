ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.