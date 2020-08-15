Profund Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $251,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,865,856. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

