Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund
CarMax, Inc Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 675 Shares of Vulcan Materials
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 675 Shares of Vulcan Materials
Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Syneos Health Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Syneos Health Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 49,987 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 49,987 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Kellogg Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund
Kellogg Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report