Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

