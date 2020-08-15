ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United Rentals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after acquiring an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

URI opened at $179.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

