Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.98. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,374. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.