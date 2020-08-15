Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $337,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

EPAM opened at $307.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $314.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

