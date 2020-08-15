Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Nomura raised their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

ANET stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total value of $2,482,994.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,047 shares of company stock worth $20,348,978. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.