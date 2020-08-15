Aparna Bawa Sells 7,500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total transaction of $1,877,925.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $281.00. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.65, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,618,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,194,000 after acquiring an additional 192,815 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

