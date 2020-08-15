Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,682,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $184,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $58.13 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

