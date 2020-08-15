Comerica Bank Has $2.85 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,574,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 683,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

