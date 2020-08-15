Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,825,000 after buying an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

