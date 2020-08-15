BidaskClub Downgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Buy

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $40,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,490,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,702 shares of company stock worth $15,432,635 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.