Profund Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $49.76 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.80.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $537,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

