3,507 Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corelogic alerts:

CLGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,240 shares of company stock valued at $430,498. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.