Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,694 Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $164.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

