Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

