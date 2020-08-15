Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $24.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,238.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,600 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,237,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,244,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 846,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,052,987 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 762,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 382,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.