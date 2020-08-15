Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $29.79

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Profund Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in HB Fuller Co
Profund Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in HB Fuller Co
3,507 Shares in Corelogic Inc Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC
3,507 Shares in Corelogic Inc Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC
Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,694 Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,694 Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp
Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp
Tripadvisor Inc Receives $24.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Tripadvisor Inc Receives $24.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Target Price at $29.79
Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Target Price at $29.79


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report