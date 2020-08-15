Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $29.79

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $792.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.