Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 257,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,697,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 14.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $28.69 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.