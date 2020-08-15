Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CBU opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

