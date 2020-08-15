Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 470 Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock opened at $817.09 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $871.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.43.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total transaction of $3,459,529.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.