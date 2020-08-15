Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.30.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.