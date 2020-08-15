ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,602 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $52.78 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

