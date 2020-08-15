Security Asset Management Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security Asset Management lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. China International Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,030.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2,404.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.