Comerica Bank Has $3.01 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $3,285,834 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

