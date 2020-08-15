Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $44.89 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,030.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,404.42. The company has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

