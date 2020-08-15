Mackay Shields LLC Invests $520,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,795 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,630,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 841,093 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 326,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 637,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.22. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.