Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,404.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

