Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,030.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,404.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,576.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

