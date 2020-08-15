Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,404.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, China International Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Profund Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in HB Fuller Co
Profund Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in HB Fuller Co
3,507 Shares in Corelogic Inc Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC
3,507 Shares in Corelogic Inc Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC
Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,694 Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,694 Cabot Microelectronics Co.
Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp
Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp
Tripadvisor Inc Receives $24.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Tripadvisor Inc Receives $24.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Target Price at $29.79
Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Target Price at $29.79


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report