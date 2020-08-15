Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,404.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, China International Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

