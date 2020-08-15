Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84).

FMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,547,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,245,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,507,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

