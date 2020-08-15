Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.87% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

