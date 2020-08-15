Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $74,159,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in PG&E by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,940,000 after buying an additional 5,065,518 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PG&E by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,577,000 after buying an additional 3,588,622 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,163,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in PG&E by 1,246.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,003,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 929,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

