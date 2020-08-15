Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 40,600 KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,285 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,987 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 80.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,545,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 687,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 81.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 370,139 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

