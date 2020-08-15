Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after buying an additional 253,076 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

